Holiday Shopping 2020 = S.M.ART Gifts from Griddly Games
October 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsA "Smart Gift" is a feel-good gift for both the gift giver and gift receiver, but it's also a take on the S.T.E.A.M. term used to describe the products from Griddly Games.
"S.M.Art (Science Math and Art) Gifts are presents that provide positive experiences, fond memories, opportunities to learn, and fun," Reisa Schwartzman, President of Griddly Games, explained. The SMArt gifts from Griddly Games include its families of Just Add branded S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) kits and its STEM board games.
"This year, maybe more than ever, we wanted to point out the wholesome home-based fun of our products, the replay value, and the forum for quality time experiences, as well as the underlying educational elements," Schwartzman said.
Griddly's line-up of seven different STEAM kits is led by the explosively fun, new Just Add Baking Soda (MSRP $25.95 for ages 8 and up). This kit has more than 20 different science experiments that burst into super cool crafts. including making Bath Bombs, Ornaments, a Baking Soda Volcano and so much more! The transformative kit allows the discovery of chemical reactions, states of matter, and alkalines.
Also new this year is the Just Add Fruits & Veggies science + art kit ($22.95 for ages 8 and up). Old fruit or vegetables get recycled into experiments and crafts when you can "produce" a crop of crafts. This new kit offers 20 fun science and art activities while learning chemical reactions, osmosis, germination and study of electricity!
In the game aisle, Griddly Games has some smart gifts in its array of STEM games that include the MENSA Select Finalist Rocket Lander (MSRP $26.95 for ages 7 and up). This dice component game with an out of this world theme challenges players to strategically plot a graph on a 3-D axis point to try to create the perfect rocket landing space.
About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Richmond, near Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games' instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlygames.com and get all of the most up-to-date, immediate information by interacting with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
