Georgia, VT Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Bathtub, a new book by Camille L., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This delightful story is about a bathtub that does not like baths.
About the Author
Camille L is a storyteller, ventriloquist, and singer. She resides in Milton, Vermont.
The Little Bathtub is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0566-3 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
