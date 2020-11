Georgia, VT Author Writes Children's Fiction Book

The Little Bathtub, a new book by Camille L., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.This delightful story is about a bathtub that does not like baths.About the AuthorCamille L is a storyteller, ventriloquist, and singer. She resides in Milton, Vermont.The Little Bathtub is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0566-3 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com