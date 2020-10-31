Fort Walton Beach, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKingdom Life: God's Original Intent for Christianity, a new book by Luther Armstrong, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Did you know that Jesus' Kingdom is bigger and greater than the Church? Did you know that Jesus runs the Kingdom and not the five-fold ministers? Did you know that Kingdom Life is not Earth Life? Did you know that Kingdom Life is not Human Life? Did you know that Kingdom Life is not Church Life? Did you know that Kingdom Life is not based on Tribes, Cultural or Society? Did you know that Kingdom Life is not defined by any Nation? Do you want to see the church changed into …His Kingdom?
Kingdom Life will enrich your soul and guide you to your highest call in Christ, making you effective, strong and true!
You can experience the Ways of God that will show you how God thinks and allow you to know the Power of His Resurrection. If you are looking for more than just a church, Kingdom Life is for you. Come experience Jesus in a whole new way!
Kingdom Life: God's Original Intent for Christianity is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4594-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
