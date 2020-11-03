Clifton Heights, PA Author Publishes Novel
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpartan Revival, a new book by Bryan Torrey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We humans constantly progress and advance our technology. Morally, however, we are still in the Stone Ages. Sometimes people run or hide from the negative side of balance instead of embracing and learning from it. Spartan Revival reminds us we should strive for balance in all things.
About the Author
Author Bryan Torrey has a message for his readers: "Learn from disappoint. Grow strong from hardship. Never make a decision motivated by fear." He appreciates all who chose to read his work and hopes you appreciate the content.
Spartan Revival is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0404-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us