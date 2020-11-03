Hillsboro, OR Author Writes Metal Forming Guide
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBending Layouts Made Easy, a new book by J.P. Hamilton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
J. P. Hamilton has created a simple and practical reference guide for tube bending work stations. Bending Layouts Made Easy contains all of the formulas a bender needs to lay out and execute a series of bends on tube, including tables of calculated values for radius benders from 9/16" to 5". It also contains trigonometric values and a section on pitch to calculate unknown angles. This is a must-have book for professional tube and pipe benders.
About the Author
J. P. Hamilton was a member of United Association Plumbers and Steamfitters for more than 43 years, first of Local #235 and then of Local 290. He was a member of Local #1432, Machinist and Air Space Workers, for four-and-a-half years. He also worked in Portland ship repair as a Marine Electrician, dispatched by Local 48 of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
In Hillsboro, Oregon, J. P. worked installing phone and computer office systems, dispatched by Local 48 of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. For five years he was an F.C.C. Licensed Commercial Radio Engineer and Associate Engineer; KKEY Radio; KYMN Radio; KEX Radio (Cable Systems Installer).
Bending Layouts Made Easy is a 122-page paperback. It is available in 4x6 for a retail price of $13.00 and in 8.5x11 for a retail price of $19.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
