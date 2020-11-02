Docs That Rock, Music That Matters author Harvey Kubernik's scheduled and currently posted Broadcasts, Podcasts and Screenings.
November 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe new issue of Record Collector News magazine out now in their November and December issue will spotlight a cover story by Harvey Kubernik on Frank Zappa and examine the November 27th release of ZAPPA, a documentary film from Magnolia Pictures by Alex Winter. RCN coverage features Harvey's interview with actor/director Winter about his marvelous and inspiring movie.
Cavehollywood.com has just posted Harvey Kubernik's feature on Derek and the Dominos 50th anniversary of their Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, and on November 14th, Harvey Kubernik will be the special guest interview subject on The Weekend Warrior Show hosted by Dr. Robert Klapper of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The program airs Saturday mornings 7am-9am on 710 ESPN. Each week 'Doc' weaves stories about his passions in sports, art, music, medicine and food. Kubernik will phone in at 8:15 am., and he and Dr. Klapper will discuss Kubernik's new book Docs That Rock, Music That Matters and the landmark Layla album by Derek and the Dominos which celebrates at 50th Ume label anniversary edition on November 13th.
Harvey's Docs That Rock, Music That Matters is also the subject of a previously recorded 90-minute podcast interview with Goldmine magazine Editor Pat Prince. The widely acclaimed book will be required reading in some film and music classes next year and is currently available on Amazon in an immediately downloadable version, or the 500 plus page Trade Paperback edition. In anticipation of fan demand and COVID 19 production and delivery delays, students desiring physical books for upper level classes should order them now, to be sure they receive them on time.
During November, Harvey will also be a guest on Elliot Goldstein's radio show in New Mexico "Not Your Mother's Radio.".Recent guests have included Joel Selvin, Bobby Whitlock, Robbie Krieger, David Knopfler and Ian Underwood. Date and time will be announced in a subsequent press release
The documentary on John Van Hamersveld Crazy World Ain't It will open November 18th at the Laemmle Theater Playhouse 17 in Pasadena, CA. Harvey Kubernik, Shepard Fairey, surfers Shaun Thomson and Jeff Ho, and artist Louise Sandhous appear as interview subjects and are seen in the movie and trailer for the Chris Sibley & David Tourje-directed short documentary. Hamersveld designed the iconic surf Endless Summer visual image and album covers for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, The Beach Boys, and Blondie.
October 2020 and November 2020 Kubernik-penned articles and his work in television and film can be viewed on www.musicconnection.com, or by visiting Kubernik's Korner.
