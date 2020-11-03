Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Memoir
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Legends of Slim, a new book by David D. Wilcox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Legends of Slim is David D. Wilcox's exciting, real life story as a horse and mule packer.
About the Author
David D. Wilcox is a rodeo and mule packing champion, as well as a cattle rancher and golf champion. He was a catcher on his senior softball team and a college professor for accounting. He enjoys singing and playing the violin, and plays with the New Horizons orchestra as well as sings for the Village Voices.
The Legends of Slim is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0800-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
