Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Memoir

× Email Dorrance Publishing

The Legends of Slim, a new book by David D. Wilcox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.The Legends of Slim is David D. Wilcox's exciting, real life story as a horse and mule packer.About the AuthorDavid D. Wilcox is a rodeo and mule packing champion, as well as a cattle rancher and golf champion. He was a catcher on his senior softball team and a college professor for accounting. He enjoys singing and playing the violin, and plays with the New Horizons orchestra as well as sings for the Village Voices.The Legends of Slim is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0800-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com