Los Angeles, CA Authors Publish Book on Marriage
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMarried Not Buried: Volume One, a new book by Robert and Colleen Hendricks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Married Not Buried is an extremely helpful marriage guide written by Robert and Colleen Hendricks. This guide provides married couples with a biblical viewpoint on why marriage is so important and what to do if a couple feels their marriage is fading. There are many helpful chapters dealing with conflict resolution, lovemaking, communication, and much more. With so many marriages ending in divorce, working through issues as a couple is more important than ever.
Robert and Colleen lays out guiding principles that they have followed which has allowed them to have a blessed, long-lasting marriage.
Robert and Colleen Hendricks are natives of California. They are the proud parents of two sons, Adam (Dominique), Tyler, and one amazing granddaughter, Lyric.
Robert and Colleen Hendricks have provided spiritual insight/ counseling for couples before and after marriage for over 30 years. They are both YWCA Certified Sexual Assault Crisis Advocates. Robert has been the Senior Pastor of New Testament Church for over 19 years. He is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work in 1983.
Robert, prior to becoming a full time Pastor, worked at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center as a Medical Social Worker and Hospice Chaplain for many years.
Robert Hendricks is the author of From a Cry to a Shout, Word Association Publishers. He is the Founder of the Non-Profit Organization Cry Heard Support, and with the tremendous support of Colleen as a Board member, the organization's mission is to provide support and resources for those who have been victims of sexual abuse, human trafficking, and those desiring freedom from sex addiction.
Colleen retired from the Los Angeles Superior Court following 32 years of service. She is the co-author of "Princess Tada Celebrated Kwanzaa." She also serves as a Life Coach.
Married Not Buried: Volume One is a 116-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0685-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
