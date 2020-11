Brookfield, IL Author Writes Autobiography

I Am Me: Inside the Mind of an Addict, a new book by Angelise Tomasino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.About the Book/AuthorAngelise Tomasino lives near Chicago with her fiancé, Jason and her two children, Jackson and Annabel. They have a pitbull named Junior.Tomasino hopes her book will be helpful to others. I Am Me utilizes her pain and experiences to create a guide for readers with similar struggles.I Am Me: Inside the Mind of an Addict is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0979-1 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com