Denton, TX Author Publishes Novel
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExile: The Awakening, a new book by Stephan Douglas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With the world on the brink of destruction, one man's discovery holds the key to mankind's ultimate survival. Trey Winston, a brilliant prodigy, discovers long lost ancient knowledge that reveals truth and formulas of life. With the help of a mysterious watcher and a beautiful MI-6 British agent Riley Kramer, they race toward a great awakening of mankind. But many don't want the eyes of mankind opened and aware. Trey, unaware that other unworldly forces are at play, hurdles headlong into his destiny. The world will never be the same.
About the Author
Stephan Douglas, a native Texan, is a visionary inventor and businessman. He loves to travel and experience new cultures thereby continuing his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and understanding.
Exile: The Awakening is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4095-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
