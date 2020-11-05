Longmont, CO Author Publishes Reference Book
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThey Died On My Watch, a new book by Noel Bailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who was the actress that died just before Christmas - she was the voice of… in…?
How many actors died of cancer-related illness in 1996?
Did Hitler commit suicide or was he shot by Russian troops?
Hey, do you remember what year Princess Diana died in that French car crash?
How many husbands did Elizabeth Taylor divorce in her lifetime?
What well-known actor died just a few days after David Bowie?
Questions you might hear at the next table at your regular eatery. Questions you may not know the answer to. They Died On My Watch can answer these and many more. It is a comprehensive reference work that should prove itself to be indispensable to any household. Most certainly a book to sustain interest while cruising at 35,000 feet between London and New York. The ultimate "umpire" you might say, to settle any argument that may arise with regards to discussion involving a deceased celebrity - recent or not.
They Died On My Watch is a 382-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6470-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
