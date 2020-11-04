Taylor, MI Author Publishes Coloring Book
November 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAbby's Drawing, a new book by Abigail Kisiwaa Owusu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Abigail shows readers how her drawings have improved over the years and have shaped the person she is today. She has been drawing even before she could speak. The overall experience she wants for her readers for them to see how her drawing techniques have change over the years.
About the Author
Abigail Kisiwaa Owusu enjoys sleeping and cooking. She also enjoys school very much and has never missed a day and is an excellent student. Abigail spends her free time drawing and volunteering and hopes this inspires others and brings joy to people and make them happy.
Abby's Drawing is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6185-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us