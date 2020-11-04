South Burlington, VT Author Writes Collection of Short Stories
November 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories, a new book by Gene Bushey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A compilation of different short stories, the fiction and fantastical adventures of Gene Bushey's creative story telling is sure to keep your attention. Stories from mansions to leprechauns, there is a wide variety to please everyone's liking.
About the Author
Eugene P. Bushey works as a Licensed Funeral Director in the State of Vermont. He also worked for the U.S. Border Patrol, Wyeth Pharmaceutical, and was an Auto Mechanic for twenty-five years. Bushey enjoys writing, traveling, and sports. He is the Goalkeeper Coach for the University of Vermont Women's Soccer Team.
Short Stories is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2486-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us