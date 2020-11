South Burlington, VT Author Writes Collection of Short Stories

Short Stories, a new book by Gene Bushey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A compilation of different short stories, the fiction and fantastical adventures of Gene Bushey's creative story telling is sure to keep your attention. Stories from mansions to leprechauns, there is a wide variety to please everyone's liking.About the AuthorEugene P. Bushey works as a Licensed Funeral Director in the State of Vermont. He also worked for the U.S. Border Patrol, Wyeth Pharmaceutical, and was an Auto Mechanic for twenty-five years. Bushey enjoys writing, traveling, and sports. He is the Goalkeeper Coach for the University of Vermont Women's Soccer Team.Short Stories is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2486-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com