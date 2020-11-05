Hampshire, TN Author Publishes Construction Leadership Book
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSuperintendent's Success Manual: Nuts and Bolts, a new book by Woody Richardson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Superintendent's Success Manual: Nuts and Bolts covers all the important steps to being a successful superintendent, including complete instructions from the start of a project through the end of a project.
A must read for any new or aspiring construction superintendent, Richardson uses knowledge acquired through 40 years in the construction industry to delve into in-depth items required to do the job of superintendent that are rarely discussed in other instruction books.
About the Author
Woody Richardson has been a construction superintendent for 25-plus years. Starting at age 17 as an electrician's apprentice, he spent years working his way through many different types of trade and eventually into leadership roles. He is currently employed as Director of Vertical Construction at a golf resort and has built just about every type of building that exists.
Richardson has been married to his wife for 42 years, and together, they have a daughter and five grandkids. He is a Christian who attends church regularly, a music minister, and he sings in a southern gospel group. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and riding motorcycles and ATVs.
Superintendent's Success Manual: Nuts and Bolts is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0541-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
