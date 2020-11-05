Birmingham, AL Author Publishes Medical Research Book
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNovember 5, 2020 - False-Positive HIV Test Results: The Silent Issues in African Countries, a new book by Dr. Hugues Fidele Batsielilit, PhD., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
False-Positive HIV Test Results is written as a result of the findings and experiences of Dr. Hugues Fidele Batsielilit, Ph.D., during the implementation of infectious diseases programs in several African countries. Sadly, he observed there was consistent denial of existing evidence of false-positive HIV test results within African communities, particularly in areas of underprivileged populations living in remote areas.
The writing of this book was further prompted by the disregard for the increasing impact false-positive results have on individuals and communities resulting in an overall failure in the confidence Africans have for battling the soaring negative impacts of HIV.
The issue of false-positive HIV test results should not be restricted to only perceptive or conceptual fact and advice for conventional harmless procedures. Rather, it must be presented and focused upon as a persistent and challenging negative issue with need for urgent actions along with diverse approaches to mitigate it and the pervasive impact it has on Africans.
About the Author
Dr. Hugues Fidele Batsielilit, Ph.D., is the President and CEO of the International Consulting Aid Network (ICAN). He works as an emergency management specialist focusing on health, public health issues, and post disaster impacts (Federal Emergency Management Agency). Dr. Batsielilit has served as an expert international consultant in public health surveillance and a communicable disease specialist (The Peace Corps, and ICAN), a healthcare administrator, and a community health coordinator for more than ten years.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the National Institute of Executives, a Master of Sciences and a Ph.D. in public health and healthcare administration from the University of Phoenix in Arizona. Additionally, Dr. Batsielilit, holds an Associate's degree in medical logistics from Fort Lee Military Academy in Virginia. He served in the United States Army from 2008 to 2012, where he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Medical Division as a medical logistics specialist.
Dr. Batsielilit is a member of the Army Medical Veterans Association, the Peace Corps RPCV Association, the Nonprofit Association of Alabama, the Red Cross, the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, the British Council, and the American College of Healthcare Executives, RPCV Association, the Nonprofit Association of Alabama, the Red Cross, the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, the British Council, and the American College of Healthcare Executives.
False-Positive HIV Test Results: The Silent Issues in African Countries is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9117-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us