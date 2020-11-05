First Transit Operations at Rochester Public Transit Honored as Transit System of the Year
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsROCHESTER, MINN. – The First Transit operation for Rochester Public Transit (RPT) was honored as the recipient of the 2020 Minnesota Public Transit Conference Transit System of the Year. First Transit has been a partner with Rochester Public Transit since 2012.
Rochester Public Transit was presented the award by Voni Egar, small urban transit grant manager with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Egar highlighted RPT's commitment to ensure service for essential front-line workers, the arrival of electric buses in partnership with Destination Medical Center, and a commitment to bring innovative solutions in response to the pandemic.
"First Transit is proud to be a long-time mobility partner with RPT," said Paul Buharin, region vice president for First Transit. "This recognition means so much more during these challenging times. We believe that access to reliable and safe transit should be made available to all."
The Minnesota Public Transit Conference was hosted by the Minnesota Public Transit Association (MPTA). The MPTA speaks out for transit systems and transit riders across the State of Minnesota. MPTA advocates for high-quality transit service that is accessible and available to everyone. MPTA's mission is to support transportation alternatives that improve the quality of life for people in communities large and small, urban, suburban and rural.
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, hospitals, universities and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
