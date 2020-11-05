Denver, PA Author Writes Children's Novel
November 05, 2020
Chip and Wobbles' Adventure, a new book by Susan M. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wobbles the duck is a young little duck who always tries his hardest to keep up with his siblings and his mom, but sometimes he falls behind! During one spring storm, he falls far enough behind that he finds himself in danger. But Chip the beaver sees Wobbles and tries to save him and return him to his mom. Will he be able to rescue him in time? Chip and Wobbles' Adventure teaches us that when someone is in danger and it is safe for us to help them, we must have courage and try our best to get them out of a scary situation!
About the Author
Susan M. Jones follows her heart. Her dream was to write a children's book that would bring a smile and giggle to a child while reading about Chip and Wobbles. Susan wishes to tell her readers to always be true to themselves. Do what makes you happy, be with who makes you smile. Laugh as much as you breathe. Love as long as you live. Say what you need to say. Offer a helping hand when you're able. Appreciate all the things you do have, and smile and celebrate small and big victories.
Chip and Wobbles' Adventure is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4048-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
