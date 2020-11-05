Gainesville, GA Author Writes Family Memoir
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe History and Heritage of the Pandzics from Drinovci, a new book by John Pandzic, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Family, Cultural, and Religious History of Drinovci, Herzegovina, John Pandžić travels through countries and centuries, thoroughly exploring his family's history. While the book has a great focus on the individual family members, Pandžić also provides thorough information on various aspects of the country's history, which is sure to appeal to scholars and historians of all kinds.
About the Author
John Pandžić is a first-generation American-born Croatian. His refugee-immigrant father taught him his unique perspective of the Croatian and Herzegovinian life and culture.
The History and Heritage of the Pandzics from Drinovci is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4418-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
