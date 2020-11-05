AFuzion's New ARP4754A Planning Templates Released for Aviation with Free ARP4754A Training
November 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBeginning 2021, all new civil aircraft and systems must comply with SAE ARP4754A and ARP4761A Development and Safety guidelines for aircraft and systems development; this includes eVTOL, UAM, and UAV aircraft and system certification. AFuzion Inc, the world's leader in independent aircraft systems development and certification has just released its updated ARP4754A Planning Templates and Checklists, with accompanying ARP4754A Standards. To date, AFuzion's DO-178C Plan Templates and DO-254 Plan Templates are in use by 8,550 aviation engineers worldwide at 200+ aviation development companies. Information on AFuzion's ARP4754A Plan and Checklist Templates are available at AFuzion (Click Here for AFuzion ARP4754A PDF Template Info)
In Europe and elsewhere, ARP4754A is called ED-79A though they are the same documents in essence. Both ARP4754A and ED-79A are increasingly required for Military applications, eVTOL, UAV's, and UAM, particularly with the 2021 mandate to use the planned release of ARP4761A which provides more Aircraft-level safety coverage and rigor. A free technical whitepaper with ARP4754A Info is available for free download as "Intro to ARP4754A PDF Format" here: Click Here for Free Download AFuzion Intro ARP4754A PDF Paper.
ARP4754A is published by the Society of Automotive and Aerospace Engineers (SAE) which is a very highly competent group and network of engineering professionals and volunteers advancing worldwide safety. SAE also provides ARP4754A training and ARP4761 training and has selected AFuzion to provide that training worldwide, in both Private and Public Remote/Virtual formats. Additional information on ARP4754A training is available here: Click Here for AFuzion's ARP4754A Training Info.
AFuzion's ARP4754A Process and Checklist Templates will provide the procuror the basis for developing and certifying software per the guidance of SAE ARP4754A. ARP4754A requires planning documents and system lifecycle documents for certification, requirements, design, CM, PA, and verification. Utilizing AFuzion's ARP4754A templates for these documents greatly eases their preparation and approval. For an added service charge, AFuzion can even develop draft documents for planning your entire ARP4754A, ED-79A, and ARP4761A certification effort. Copies of ARP4754A and ARP4761 should be purchased directly from SAE.
ARP4754A also requires reviews, audits, and proof thereof. The best "proof" is detailed and complete ARP4754A checklists covering the primary system lifecycle activities and artifacts. Using AFuzion's ARP4754A PDF checklists (available also in MS Word) ensures that you have an appropriate framework for successfully developing and certifying your system.
Background:
Once acquired from AFuzion and customized on the first project, your ARP4754A team will retain the expertise to create, customize and re-use as appropriate on future ARP4754A projects. Note that the ARP4754A Planning documents can be purchased in either Template form or "Initial Draft" form. This AFuzion ARP4754A Template form option provides the basic templates which you then modify to create an initial draft. The Initial Draft option provides for AFuzion to first create initial drafts of all planning documents using the same template, but adding the customer's basic product information to create an initial draft; the customer then must finalize this initial draft to create the first versions of these eight ARP4754A planning documents.
AFuzion's ARP4754A Plans and Checklist Templates cover all phases of the aircraft/system project lifecycle, and are developed with ARP4754A in mind. The users of these templates would need to have some basic understanding of ARP4754A, such as attendance at AFuzion ARP4754A training or reading the Avionics Certification book principally written by AFuzion's founder, Vance Hilderman, and related technical whitepapers from AFuzion.
AFuzion's ARP4754A / ED-79A Plans/Checklists templates also help in getting organizations to the goal of higher SEI CMM/CMMI ratings (preferably Level 3 – 4+). Usage of AFuzion process templates and checklists are intended to maximize the probability of project success and quality.
The regulatory agencies require that most airborne commercial systems operating within commercial airspace to comply with ARP4754A (details can be found in the regulatory website). The planning and processes for the systems lifecycle are required for any ARP4754A project and those processes must be defined before initiating that phase and followed during that phase. Although Checklists are not formally mandated by ARP4754A, your regulatory agencies will require that you prove conformance to ARP4754A according to your approved processes; this conformance is very difficult to achieve and prove without checklists. In fact, nearly all ARP4754A projects use checklists for reviews and proof of such.
Contact Information
Vance Hilderman
AFuzion Inc
Contact Us
Vance Hilderman
AFuzion Inc
Contact Us