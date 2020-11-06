Hesperia, CA Author Publishes Textbook on Korean and Greek Languages
November 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly, a new book by Dai Sun Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Author's Introduction:
"'Greek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly' comes from 'A Brief Introduction to New Testament Greek' by Samuel G. Blue. Textkit.com brought this book (by Samuel G. Blue) to the public domain. I have taught biblical Greek in the Greater Los Angeles Area universities in the evening classroom. I teach Greek four hours one night. Many students in my classroom come to school to study Greek in night time.
This situation made me design a new page layout of Greek Grammar book in order to train students in the classroom. A newly designed page layout of 'Greek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly' includes a Greek sentence, a verb parsing, a set of terminations below a Greek sentence, and an English translation.
Using this new page layout of 'Greek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly', students began to recite a set of terminations after they read a Greek sentence. Week after week, I gradually realized that students become to parse Greek verbs competently. This is why I decided to publish my book to announce the new page layout of 'Greek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly.' This is the book designed to master Greek parsing quickly in a semester. By the way, 'Greek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly' is the text book for Koreans visiting originalbiblereading.com to study the Greek
Bible."
Greek Grammar to Master Parsing Quickly is a 512-page paperback with a retail price of 136.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0513-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
