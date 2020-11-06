Reeds Spring, MO Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
November 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThanks Grandpa for Taking Me Fishing, a new book by Vannetta Groeteke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The bond between a grandchild and a grandparent is a very special one. This story involving a girl and her grandfather sharing the experience of fishing reminds us to cherish the memories we share with grandparents. This short story reminds all of us that being kind to others, no matter how small the action, can make such an impact on someone's life.
About the Author
Vannetta Groeteke resides in the beautiful Ozarks' region of southern Missouri with her husband. She has two grown boys who have blessed her with 6 precious granddaughters. She has fished competitively around the nation in tournaments for several years. She shares her love of the sport by conducting seminars that teach women and children the basics of fishing. Groeteke also enjoys playing golf, fishing and boating, going on nature walks, and spending time with her family and friends.
Thanks Grandpa for Taking Me Fishing is 40-pages. It is available in paperback for a retail price of $16.00 and hardcover for a retail price of $24.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
