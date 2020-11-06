Luneburg, MA Author Writes Suspense Novel
November 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl in the Mirror, a new book by Trish Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sam, an 11-year-old girl, finds a brutal discovery about the life she has known. Thrown into an unfamiliar role with huge responsibility, she is tasked with an incredible and dangerous mission.
A story filled with assassins, guilt, and kidnapping, Sam's journey will take you on an incredible ride.
About the Author
Trish Brown is the second child of six siblings. Growing up in a military family, Brown moved often. Moving around often as a child, she found what made her happy: writing books.
The Girl in the Mirror is 164-pages hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0803-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
