North Richland Hills, Texas Author Publishes Spiritual Guidebook

November 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAwakening: Awaken to Your New Life in Jesus Christ, a new book by Joy Ntiense Etim, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book Awakening explores a personal revival in the life of a devout Christian. Joy Ntiense Etim examines how to awaken and practice the type of lifestyle that is acceptable to Jesus Christ. Through her own experiences and observations, Joy Ntiense Etim has witnessed the ways in which many Christians fall short. Often, the lives of many Christians are not lived in reflection of Christ. Awakening is a guide towards meeting Christ's example in forgiveness, compassion, and humility.
Joy Ntiense Etim is an author, a media personality, a public speaker and a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She has a Bachelor's degree in New Media Journalism/Advertising and a Master's degree in Corporate Communications both from the University of West London.
Driven, creative and passionate about God, Joy is ready to positively impact the world. Joy is a wife, a mother of three amazing children and the fifth of six children. Joy reaches hundreds of people with inspirational articles on her blog http://brokennotdestroyed.com/ and on her facebook platform http://www.facebook.com/Broken-not-destroyed-552195258520106
Joy also hosts a Talk Show program called "Joy to the World" on her Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwM-ZIqc3KEb9kPV3EESwZw/featured?view_as=subscriber
Joy loves to participate in her local church and community activities and believes we can change the world, one community at a time.
Awakening: Awaken to Your New Life in Jesus Christ is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0189-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
