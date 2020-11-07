Lanoka Harbor, NJ Author Writes Children's Nature Book
November 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrady and the Bombii Bumblebee, a new book by Anna Casamento Arrigo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book/Author
Bombii is only one type in the bumblebee family, all on the endangered list. What better way to introduce your little one to the importance of protecting this species!
"Brady and the Bombii Bumblebee" is an engaging way to teach us all about the importance of protecting, not only the bumblebee, but all of nature's creatures.
Brady and the Bombii Bumblebee is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2354-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
