Jacksonville, FL Author Writes Spirituality Novel
November 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpiritual Intelligence, a new book by Fran Aire, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spiritual Intelligence is a tool to encourage anyone, believers and non-believers in spirituality. The purpose of this book is for their consideration of scripture as the gateway to victory in life's difficulties.
Become empowered by God's words and embark on a serious, persistent study of scripture for your own spiritual growth.
About the Author
Fran Aire grew up in a small church that was in essence the center of her social life. Looking back she realized that she had an interest in spirituality and that there were inconsistencies between what she was learning in church and their effect on her personal life.
Her life experiences in marriage, with her children and extended family propelled her into a personal research of scripture. She currently continues in this pursuit acknowledging its necessity for her spiritual growth.
Spiritual Intelligence is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0258-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
