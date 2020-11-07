Oceanside, CA Author Writes Poetry Book
November 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Roses Bloom, a new book by Noel Alvarez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Where Roses Bloom is a collection of works by Noel Alvarez that touches on the intricacies of falling in love, as well as being heartbroken. Take this journey in the hopes it touches your human spirit.
About the Author
Noel Alvarez is a poet from Southern California. Where Roses Bloom is his debut book. Before turning his hand to authoring poems, Noel spent sixteen years in the retail industry. He later attended California College of San Diego to pursue a degree in business. It was there where he began to refine his writing, leading him to the producing of his first anthology book. When he's not penning poems, he spends his time with family and friends.
Where Roses Bloom is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2192-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
