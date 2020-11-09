Happy art from all around the world presented by Bestnetart.com Artgallery
November 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsHappy art with humor from BestNetArt Artgallery. Bestnetart Artgallery is an Artgallery specializing in small size limited edition art-prints by contemporary artists from all around the world.
We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe. Here you can find a selection of varied happy art and art with humor by artist represented by our gallery.
These are all excellent artists representing 5 different ways of express happiness and humour in art. "Art does not have to be serious and difficult to understand" says the gallery owner Magnus Segercrantz. And continues: "Buy art that makes you happy every time you walk past your art-print. In the art of Kristiina Lehtonen there is always a deeper though behind the seemingly straight forward beautiful picture. Jorgo Krallis just so perfectly depict the lively daily life in Greece. Erhard Beitz from Germany is the master of etchings where the humor is in the detail. Adrian Sandu from Bulgaria has produced a set of funny comic-strip like art-prints and finally we have Benson Seto from Hawaii who has made lots of colourful and completely happy art-prints".
Katariina Lehtonen is such a gifted printmaker. The craftmanship is extraordinary and the art does not leave you untouched. The prints are so beautiful and colourful, and there is always a twist, a sense of humor, in the print and in the name of the print. A perfect gift for the right person and for the right occasion.
Jorgo Krallis is from Greece. He has lived in Sweden for most of his life, but the soul is from Greece. What whimsical and lovely lively depictions of daily life in Greece! This is happy art at its best.
Erhard Beitz is a perfectionist from Germany. He is a real old-time master of the engraving technique. He makes serious depicting art but also very funny and art full of humor. The clue is in the detail, and what details! The engravings are outstanding, and the art of Erhard Beitz should belong in every art collection
Adrian Sandu from Romania has provided us with a set of prints that are like strips from a comic book. This is art for the modern art collector. The art-prints are "crazy" in a positive way and the imagination has no limit. A lot is always happening in the prints.
Benson Seto is from Hawaii, and sadly he passed away 2005. He specialised in naïve etchings which he hand-colored using a multitude of colors and materials, such as metallic paint, ink, acrylic paint, glitter etc. His art is very imaginative, happy and colorful. Even president Bill Clinton has bought one!
Lovely and varied art, all available at bestnetart.com wherever you are. The art is available on-line 24 hours each day all year around. Art prints are very affordable and easy to buy, and safe to deliver by mail all around the world.
BestNetArt.com Artgallery is an on-line Artgallery specializing in limited edition art prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. The artist by country are:
Belarus; Gennady Vial, Hristo Kerin, Dimo Kolibarov, Peter Velikov
Estonia: Aavo Ermel, Mildebergius
Finland: Maarit Kontiainen, Kristiina Lehtonen, Heli Mäkinen, Raili Tala, Juha Tammenpää
France: Alain Soucasse
Germany: Erhard Beitz. Norbert Salzwedel
Greece and Sweden: George Krallis
Holland: Harry Agema, Rolf Weijburg
Japan: Noriaki Kondoh
Mexico: Alonso de Alba Bessonnier
Nepal and France: Keshav Malla
Romania: Adrian Sandu
Slovakia: Katarina Vavrová
Sweden: Bo Cronqvist and Elizabeth Tyler (UK and Sweden)
Ukraine: Ruslan Agirba
USA, Hawaii: Benson Seto
