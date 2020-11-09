Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Memoir
November 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoments and Memories from the Farmer's Daughter, a new book by Betty Lou Lew, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through a personal biography, Betty Lou Lew explains the differences of growing up on a farm and growing up in a city. With short anecdotes featuring her parents, siblings, and friends, the memoir details common tasks for farm life, differing ideas of leisure time, and specific memories she has kept close to her through her adult life.
Moments and Memories from the Farmer's Daughter is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0795-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
