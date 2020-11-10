Dearborn, MI Author Publishes Music Book
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFour Piano Sonatas and Twelve Arabic Dances, a new book by Ibrahim A. Hassoun, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ibrahim A. Hassoun was born in the Middle East. After high school, he studied music. He eventually left the Middle East for the United States at 20 years old to study engineering. He continues to still develop his interest in music, especially classical.
Four Piano Sonatas and Twelve Arabic Dances is a 152-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2387-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us