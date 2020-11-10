Kansas Author Writes Thriller Novel
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRestitution, a new book by Bren, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There's nothing more deadly than a woman scorned.
Coming face-to-face with the people who wronged her so many years ago presents an opportunity.
It's time for deadly restitution.
About the Author
BREN writes her imaginative stories from her incarcerated mind. Her pencil sets her spirit free of the chains of the world and the paper unlocks the doors and allows her to walk about it free. This book is her RESTITUTION!
She writes for her family. Her husband, her parents, her four children, and her grandchildren.
This particular book is dedicated to those she served with. You know who you are and what you mean to her!
Restitution is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0628-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
