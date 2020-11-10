Miami, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Purpose to Fulfillment: A Life's Journey of Faith and Challenges, a new book by Dr. Edward G. Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From Purpose to Fulfillment: A Life's Journey of Faith and Challenges is a book that was written to provide insight on the journey of faith that led to the fulfillment of my purpose. In life, we all have a purpose, but not all of us adhere to the calling of our purpose. My initial purpose was displayed in my first book (From Poverty to Purpose) in which I was faced with providing hope and faith to children who lived in one of the most impoverished communities on the Island of Nassau, Bahamas. These students overcame their doubt and circumstance and went on to become ambassadors for the country as they performed for Queen Elizabeth and at a world expo in Brisbane Australia.
My new purpose and journey transitioned me back to the United States where I began my next mission. Upon completing graduate school at the University of Miami, I was assigned to a middle school in an urban community similar to the community in the Bahamas, but a little more modern and resourceful. This school was considered by most one of the lowest academic performing schools in the district and exhibited a high number of behavior issues. My mission was to go in and turn the behaviors around through music and self-motivation. It was always said that music can calm the savage beast and in this case it helped me to turn around the attitudes and discipline within the school.
My first assignment was to create a music program that identified the talents of select students and use their gifts and talents to generate optimism and excitement among others. In this community, music was an art form that attracted most students. One way of getting students involved with the program was informing them that the band and chorus traveled throughout the city and state. Hearing this, students lined up to be a part of the performing groups.
The band and chorus was selected and the change in behaviors was evident. The groups performed locally and abroad. One of the most exciting trips for the chorus was traveling to Washington D.C. to perform at a America Sings festival. The preparation had begun and the excitement took over the school and its diverse community. The students had never traveled by train before, so traveling to Washington D.C. by train generated greater excitement.
Performing in Washington D.C. and touring the monuments was a dream come true for just about all of the students. They met thousands of middle school talented students on the trip and forged lasting relationships. As the festival ended and we said our goodbyes, our last night in the hotel we had a going away social. Students were well behaved and complimented over and over by the hotel staff.
The next day as we boarded the train for departure after a long delay, it was time to return to Miami. While boarding the train, I had this eerie feeling that something wasn't right. I proceeded to have the students board and sit comfortably in preparation for a long ride. Still unsettled, I paced the coach throughout the night monitoring the students and ensuring myself that they were alright. My nerves had gotten the best of me and after all students had finally retired and turned in, it was time for me to relax. I went to the restroom before returning to my seat and upon sitting down I said a little prayer for safe travels.
As I sat down, THE TRAIN DERAILED. (For more about this event, please read chapter 7)
About the Author
Dr. Edward G. Robinson is a retired educator and school administrator. He is also the author of From Poverty to Purpose, a professional musician, song writer and co-creator of READMAN, a superhero for literacy. Dr. Robinson has travelled the globe as a musician, lecture and professor as well as engaging with international artist in bridging the relationship of music and history. Dr. Robinson is a mentor for the 5000 role model of excellence program in Miami, Florida, founder of the Instant Attraction Band, Chairman of the Board for Greater Miami Urban League and recipient of numerous awards and recognitions for the City, County and State of Florida. Visit the author's website at http://www.justreadman.com.
From Purpose to Fulfillment: A Life's Journey of Faith and Challenges is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7024-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us