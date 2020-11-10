Haymarket, VA Author Publishes Book on Learning
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Path to Learning and Literacy: Study Guide for Secondary Students and Parents (Second Edition), a new book by Claire Johnson Machosky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Path to Learning and Literacy is an informative and excellent read for secondary students and their parents. This easy-to-read guide informs students on the basics of successful learning with topics such as: getting organized, time management, active listening, study strategies, testing and feedback. Each chapter contains FAQs and checklists that ask students to reflect on their personal learning and studying habits. These sections help students identify the methods that work best for them. A Note to Parents at the end of each chapter is a personal message to help parents encourage and support their children in learning, studying, and doing well in school. With the 2020 Pandemic placing a heavy burden on parents and students with online learning, the topics in A Path to Learning and Literacy are valuable and important to all learning.
About the Author
Claire Johnson Machosky holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Government from Adelphi University, and a Master of Science in School Administration from Long Island University. Her career includes teaching at Our Lady of Mercy School in Hicksville, NY; teaching social studies in the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Schools, where she also served as Social Studies Department Chairperson, and School Dean. She was nominated by her students for inclusion in Who's Who Among America's Teachers. As an Educational Consultant she has worked with Long Island School Districts, Teachers Centers, and the New York State Department of Education on student performance and assessment. In 2012 she received the Distinguished Alumni Award from her alma mater, Adelphi University, for her accomplishments and dedication to her work in education. Currently, she is a Teaching with Primary Sources Coach with the Eastern Region of the Library of Congress's TPS Program.
A Path to Learning and Literacy: Study Guide for Secondary Students and Parents (Second Edition) is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3427-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us