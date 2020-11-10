Bozeman, MT Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEpic Child, a new book by Nata'liya, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nata'liya's words are sure to brighten everyone's day with the powerful and affirming positive thinking. With her own recent practice of affirmations and spiritual learning, she was inspired to share her positivity with others.
About the Author
Nata'liya was born and raised in a large city in Ukraine. She hopes that her positivity impacts the world and creates a more positive and free world for the future children and adults of the world.
Epic Child is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0193-1 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
