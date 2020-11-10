Charlotte, NC Author Writes Graphic Novel
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Transgressors, a new book by Amirah Najulla Uhuru, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Transgressors is a story of creation, following the themes of adversity, chaos, rebirth, and the macabre.
About the Author
Amirah Najullah Uhuru was born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. The youngest of three daughters, Uhuru attended Harding University High School where she studied International Baccalaureate curriculum. After graduating high school, she attended Howard University in Washington, DC, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in film production. While studying at Howard, she became a member of the Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In addition to writing, Uhuru is interested in acting, modeling, reading, photography, sightseeing, gardening, and studying the metaphysical.
To learn more, visit Uhuru's website www.amirahuhuru.com
You can also visit her social media: Instagram @amirah_najulla, Twitter @amirah_najulla, Facebook @TrangressorsCriterionSage, and visit her Amazon Author page @amirahuhuru
The Transgressors is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9253-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
