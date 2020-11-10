Xcellimark Named A 3rd Quarter Winner In HubSpot's 2020 Impact Awards
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsToday, Xcellimark announced that it has been named a winner in the Grow Better: Sales category in HubSpot's 3rd quarter 2020 Impact Awards. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.
Xcellimark partnered with Greenwood Pathway House, a homeless shelter in North Carolina, to help redesign their website. But after conducting in-depth staff interviews and a detailed analysis of their operations, the project turned into a much greater venture. By using HubSpot, Xcellimark helped Pathway House improve the operational challenges they were experiencing.
The overall impact of creatively implementing the HubSpot CMS Hub, CRM, Sales Hub, and Marketing Hub helped Greenwood Pathway House save many hours of administrative time-and money-related to donor management and reporting. Additionally, since switching to HubSpot, Pathway House has seen a 56% increase in revenue, and gifts from organizations are up 113%.
Here is what Greenwood Pathway House had to say about their experience:
"We are a small non-profit organization, and working with Xcellimark has been one of our best investments. They took the time to understand the needs of our organization and the communities we serve. Based on that information, they provided a combined website and donor management platform that has significantly reduced our workload and given us more time to focus on the people we help. They continue to help our organization with training, building new pages, making changes, and answering any questions. We talked to multiple web development companies and none of them could give us the capabilities, experience, and professionalism that Xcellimark provided," proclaimed Anthony Price, Greenwood Pathway House Director.
The Impact Awards are given on a quarterly basis in five categories:
"HubSpot's Solutions Partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Xcellimark is one such company that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses and organizations grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Xcellimark and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."
In addition to the quarterly awards, HubSpot also gives four annual awards that recognize partner achievements across the entire year: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Customer First. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.
"It has been an honor to work with Greenwood Pathway House to help them improve their branding and operations, which has ultimately helped them increase donations," said Scott Lambert, President at Xcellimark. "The work they do for the homeless in their community is so important. We are delighted that the implementation and onboarding of the HubSpot platform has had such a positive impact in their operations and funding."
About Xcellimark
For 20 years, Xcellimark, a digital marketing and sales support agency, has helped clients increase their leads by an average of 93% within 12 months. Companies of all sizes have taken advantage of Xcellimark's extensive digital marketing background, sales expertise, and business development strategies. Whether your goal is to increase revenue, expand brand awareness, establish industry expertise, or boost customer acquisitions, Xcellimark is committed to your success. Xcellimark has perfected an all-in-one digital strategy and can be your helping hand in a niche area or become your entire digital marketing and sales support team.
Contact Information
Scott Lambert
Xcellimark
Contact Us
Scott Lambert
Xcellimark
Contact Us