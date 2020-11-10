Louisville, KY Author Publishes Essays on National Security
November 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Collection of Essays from 2017 to Spring 2019, a new book by Robert W. Perkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written after two years of study by author Robert W. Perkins, My Collection of Essays from 2017 to Spring 2019 is the culmination of a number of Perkins' written assignments from his studies as a homeland security major. The theme of the book is education, and it is filled with resources and insights into the field of homeland security, as well as real-world applications.
About the Author
Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Robert W. Perkins comes from an adopted family who quickly became his real family. Writing has always brought him great joy and comfort, and he also enjoys reading, playing video games, spending time with family and friends and watching anime. The second-to-youngest sibling in his family, he continues to reside in Louisville with his beloved shih tzu.
My Collection of Essays from 2017 to Spring 2019 is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0873-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
