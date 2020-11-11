Cortlandt, NY Author Publishes Novel
November 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBig Bad Ed, a new book by David Kaufman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Big Bad Ed is an outlaw with a rebellious lifestyle. Although Ed Miller seems to be happy with his life, he is someone who wants to belong to something, even though he struggles to understand what kind of person he really is. In Ed's journey, he comes across different people who challenge his outlook on the world in a different perspective. Dealing with trauma, anger, desire, and selfishness, the story of Big Bad Ed shows there is a way to get through to those who may seem unwilling to change.
About the Author
David Kaufman is an employee of the post office. His hobbies include watching movies, learning history, and working out. Kaufman also enjoys creating and recording music, mainly playing the guitar.
Big Bad Ed is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4522-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
