California Author Publishes Novel
November 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Truth about Cheryl, a new book by Douglas Dunlap, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Truth about Cheryl explores the greed of rich men involved with commercial real estate. It is interesting because it educates about the intricate details of land development, government processes, and what makes a successful commercial development. In addition, it is a highly erotic exploration of a young woman's insatiable appetite for sexual adventure, love, and anonymous erotic encounters. The message is relevant because of the increased public interest in women protesting sexual advances, by supervisors, others that may have power over them-the "Me Too" movement.
About the Author
Douglas Dunlap worked in government, real estate, and development for over 30 years. He currently splits time between California and Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Truth about Cheryl is a 288-page hardcover with a retail price of $58.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2474-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
