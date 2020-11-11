San Antonio, TX Author Writes Children's Book
November 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandmother's Cherry Cake, a new book by Janice (Taylor) Peek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Grandmother's Cherry Cake, Janice (Taylor) Peek shares one of her childhood memories that left a lasting impression on her life.
Peek's grandmother said she would make cherry cake for the children – and the author and the other children were so excited.
Many lessons were learned throughout the author's childhood. When you do not have everything you need to make an item, you should just be flexible and think outside the box! You can discover new ways to make things. It will be fun!
About the Author
Janice (Taylor) Peek was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At age twelve her family moved to Hartford, Connecticut. She has raised four children (Shaleak, Salina, Ramses, and Farrin), and now has two grandchildren (Shalayah and Kye).
After twenty-six years working at Aetna Inc, Peek retired. In Hartford, the author was affiliated with the American Red Cross, United Way of Hartford, ONE CHANGE Community Organization, and Volunteer Reading for Urban and Suburban schools in Hartford and Broadbrook, Connecticut. Peek also did an externship at the Hartford Cardiology Group. Peek greatly enjoys interacting with young people of all ages: babies, toddlers, elementary, teenagers, and young adults. She now lives in San Antonio, Texas. Peek's hobbies are writing, playing volleyball, singing, dancing, coloring books, going to school, and playing board games
Grandmother's Cherry Cake is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9134-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
