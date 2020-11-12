Prescott, AZ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLand of the Rivers, a new book by Charles David Poole, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Land of the Rivers is the riveting fantasy novel of adventures and surprises. A member of Clan Luk in Athledarat, Amluk has begun to notice that the geography of his land is changing. The bay is much larger than it was when he was a boy.
Little does Amluk know the cataclysmic changes taking place far to the north. Ice plates that had been there for millennia are melting away. The oceans are rising, and soon, lands will disappear. Societies will be transformed, and with it, social orders would collapse and have to be reinvented. How will Amluk and his people respond?
About the Author
Charles David Poole was raised in Arizona before serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He attended several colleges and universities, including the University of Mississippi, Phoenix College, Arizona State University, U.C.L.A., U.C. Riverside, and California State University. Poole was a marriage, family, and child therapist and holds teaching credentials for California secondary schools and community colleges. He and his wife All Elaine have four children and call Arizona their home.
Land of the Rivers is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4633-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us