Pine, CO Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Big IF, a new book by B.L. Buehler A Servant of Stewardship, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Big IF pertains to a righteous relationship with God in the light of truth and reality. Having served the Lord for 30 years at his own expense, B. L. Buehler was anointed to write the book for the spiritual edification of others.
The emphasis of The Big IF is upon God first and foremost, sincere and devotional faith, truth, discipline, and reverence for the Lord. Buehler's experiences, failures, and devotion unto the Lord, and the truth of the spiritual relational reality, which is all about the Lord, are all depicted in the pages within.
The Big IF is a 1,172-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4086-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
