Mullica, NJ Doctor Writes Children's Health and Wellness Book
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLili and Leo Get a Check Up, a new book by Dr. Nicole Zucconi , has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This charming book strives to promote health literacy in children and emphasize a doctor's visit as a positive experience. Through the experiences of a little girl and her stuffed lion, kids can learn how to keep themselves happy and healthy.
About the Author
Dr. Nicole Zucconi practices and teaches family medicine with a specialty area in health and wellness and obesity research. She lives in south Jersey with her husband, Adam, and her three little girls, Lilian, Quinn, and baby Julie.
Lili and Leo Get A Check Up is a 24-page board book with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0080-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
