New York Author Writes Children's Nonfiction Book
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen The World Stayed Home, a new book by Julianne Reis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a new coronavirus spread across the world and countries began to implement mandatory lockdowns, everyone's lives began to change. The associated stress felt by people of all people of all ages, including children.
When the World Stayed Home was written and illustrate by two-speech-language pathologists from New York, which became the epicenter of the pandemic. Children are taken through an educational experience where they learn about the virus, how to prevent the spread of germs, the purpose of staying home, and the many changes that took place as the world reopened. This heartwarming story highlights some of the adventures and enjoyable experiences that occurred during this time period, while also broaching the importance of expressing gratitude to those who aided their community. It thoughtfully acknowledges the emotional burden that children assumed without truly understanding why. Young minds will feel inspired and appreciated for their own role in overcoming the pandemic. The charming illustrations are sure to spark endless conversations with curious readers. As an added bonus, this book includes a scrapbook section for children and parents to document their journey through this historic time.
About the Author
Julianne Reis is a medical speech-language pathologist who specializes in complex feeding, swallowing, and communication disorders. She resides in Westchester County, New York with her husband, two children, and their English Bulldog. Julianne has always dreamed of writing a children's book to nurture her own children's love of reading and overwhelming curiosity. She and her husband worked in New York City hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The anxiety and uncertainty surrounding his work, as a physician treating some of the most critically ill patients, caused intense stress for the family. Julianne's profound appreciation for everyone who devoted their time to helping others during the crisis inspired her to write this story. This is her first children's book.
About the Illustrator
Kaylee Viets is a speech –language pathologist who recently graduated from Teacher's College, Columbia University. She is currently completing her fellowship year in the New York City school system. Originally from Connecticut, Kaylee now resides in West Harlem, where she witnessed the rapid transformation of a city struck devastatingly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. She drew inspiration from her experiences in New York and from stories around the work displaying glimmers of hope, encouragement, and love. Kaylee is grateful for her parents, who supported her creatively from the very beginning.
When the World Stayed Home is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.95. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3308-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
