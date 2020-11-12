Durant, OK Author Publishes Supernatural Suspense Novel
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTribulation of the Damned, a new book by Amon Hayes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tribulation of the Damned is a story that follows Evan Van Zandt, a high school junior in the fictitious town of Raven, Oklahoma, who is picked by a demon to play in a game of life and death. He is picked to play the role of "Wrath" and is tasked with finding other players who take up the roles of the other Cardinal Sins. He is to eliminate them to save himself. Meanwhile, the other players are told that they must find Wrath and kill him to win.
In this game there can only be one winner. The one that prevails is given a choice of a grand supernatural prize or the grace of forgetting all they have done to win the cruel game.
About the Author
Amon Hayes is an Oklahoma-based writer of adult supernatural fiction.
Tribulation of the Damned is a 472-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2320-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
