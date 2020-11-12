First Transit Partners with Moovit for Mobility as a Service Solutions
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCINCINNATI – First Transit announces a partnership with Moovit, an Intel company, leader for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, and creator of the #1 urban mobility app.
The partnership enables First Transit to bring Moovit's market-leading MaaS solutions to public transit agencies of any size. When combined with First Transit's proprietary innovations, Moovit's MaaS technology can simplify mobility for millions of commuters across the U.S. and Canada. This is First Transit's first partnership with a MaaS-focused provider, enabling riders to plan, pay and ride via one app.
Moovit's MaaS solutions integrate all stages of the commuter's journey, including trip planning, booking, e-tickets, and payments. Passengers use one, user-friendly application that allows planning and paying across multiple mobility services including bus, train, subway, ride-hailing, car-sharing, carpooling, and micro-mobility options such as bikes and scooters.
The app provides comprehensive urban mobility information, including multimodal trip planning, real-time arrival information, service alerts, booking, contactless payments, and e-tickets.
For transit agencies and operators, First Transit's partnership with Moovit's MaaS solutions fill any mobility needs to improve urban mobility, reduce congestion, and grow ridership. MaaS provides real-time vehicle location, operations data for administrators to optimize routing, and easy integration for customized solutions.
"First Transit's partnership with Moovit gives passengers complete flexibility to plan and pay for their trip across multiple transportation platforms, all through one app and one combined payment," said Brad Thomas, president of First Transit. "We constantly seek innovative solutions to increase mobility options and meet the evolving transportation needs of the communities we serve."
"We are delighted to partner with First Transit, which shares our vision of simplifying urban mobility by equipping public transit agencies with the tools they need to best serve their riders, which is especially critical now with the impact COVID-19 on mobility," said Nir Erez, Co-Founder and CEO of Moovit. "The integration of Moovit's MaaS solutions with First Transit innovations will offer millions of riders a safer and more efficient journey experience, including multimodal trip planning and payment capabilities."
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, hospitals, universities and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
About Moovit:
Moovit (www.moovit.com), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel in 2020 to join forces with Mobileye and advance its MaaS strategy. Together, Moovit and Mobileye will accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation.
Moovit's iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012 it now serves over 865 million users in more than 3,200 cities across 106 countries.
Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world's largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Uber, and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.
Contact Information
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
