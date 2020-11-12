Raleigh, NC Author Publishes Religious Book
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHave You Heard?, a new book by Jose Luis Rodriguez Calderon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have You Heard? delves deeply into the relevance of the Holy Scriptures in today's turbulent times. The author hopes this book prompts readers to be conscious of errors in our culture and motivates other to find truth through research.
About the Author
Jose Luis Rodriguez Calderon was born in 1954 in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. He is married to Lydia de Jesus Delgado. They have four daughters and seven grandchildren. He writes religious songs, poems, and plays the guitar. He is the author of What Does My Life Teach? Part 1 and various books in Spanish. He has an MBA from Phoenix University and works for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Calderon teaches religion in North Carolina.
Have You Heard? is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of 10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4432-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us