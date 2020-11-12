Gastroenterology Health Partners, A Gastroenterology Practice Located in Louisville, Kentucky, Endorses Beginning Annual Colorectal Cancer Screenings at 45 Years of Age
November 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsLouisville, KY. Gastroenterology Health Partners, one of Louisville, Kentucky's leading gastroenterology practices, has officially endorsed the Digestive Health Partners Association's message that men and women between the ages of 45 and 75 should be screened annually for colorectal cancer. This endorsement is backed by the American Cancer Society which also recommends that individuals at average-risk of contracting colorectal cancer begin screenings at the age of 45.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in the United States, after lung cancer, but has a 90% survival rate when detected and treated early. There are multiple screening tools for colorectal cancer:
Depending on risk factors, age, and insurance coverage, a gastroenterologist can help patients make the right decision when it comes to what kind of colorectal cancer screening is best for them, however, only a colonoscopy can detect and prevent colorectal cancer.
Because colonoscopy is able to not only detect cancerous polyps but actually remove them, it is widely considered the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening. Annual colonoscopies detect and prevent colorectal cancer, reducing the incidence of cancer by 89%.
Gastroenterology Health Partners advocates annual colonoscopy screening for all patients ages 45-75. For patients with either a personal or family history of polyps or colorectal cancer, colonoscopy is the only recommended test. Individuals over the age of 75 should first consult with a gastroenterologist when deciding to get a colorectal screening.
A colonoscopy is a standard gastroenterology outpatient procedure that lasts 35-45 minutes. During a colonoscopy, the patient is positioned on his/her side, the doctor administers a relaxant, and a colonoscope is inserted into the rectum. The standard colonoscope is ½ an inch in diameter and long enough to be fed through the entire length of the large intestine. While the gastroenterologist navigates the colonoscope, it captures and transmits images of the lining of the colon for review. Small biopsies are taken of any area which may be concerning. After the colonoscopy is completed and the colonoscope is removed, the gastroenterologist examines all images and reviews them with the patient, scheduling any follow-up procedures as necessary.
If you are nearing the age of 45, or fall between the ages of 45 and 75, Gastroenterology Health Partners recommends consulting with your doctor and scheduling a colonoscopy. For those located in the state of Indiana, Governor Eric J. Holcomb recently signed a bill into law that covers colonoscopies for individuals aged 45 and older in accordance with the American Cancer Society's newest guidelines.
As the largest independent gastroenterology practice provider in the Kentuckiana area, Gastroenterology Health Partners is able to help patients easily navigate getting a colonoscopy screening. Contact Gastroenterology Health Partners to get started today.
About Gastroenterology Health Partners
Gastroenterology Health Partners is the largest independent Gastroenterology practice in the region providing care to children, teenagers, and adults across Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and surrounding communities. The creation of Gastroenterology Health Partners started with a vision in 2012, to provide the highest level of quality GI care at the most competitive price to its regional community. Since its establishment, Gastroenterology Health Partners has succeeded in its mission and is now a one-stop-shop that provides its patients with comprehensive and exceptional care for all GI health needs.
Gastroenterology Health Partners employs 17 medical doctors and 13 advanced practice providers; it has an onsite pathology team, multiple infusion suites, a research division, and offers many additional in-office diagnostic tests across four main office locations. In addition to its four main office locations in Northeast Louisville, Central Louisville, Lexington, and Southern Indiana, Gastroenterology Health Partners also has nine satellite office locations throughout Kentucky and Indiana to serve those who are not near a major city. For more information on the services offered, locations available, and to connect with a physician of Gastroenterology Health Partners, please visit our website at https://www.gastrohealthpartners.com.
