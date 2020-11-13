Champaign County, Illinois Author Publishes Book on Racial Injustices
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack People Can Be So Delusional, a new book by T. Hayden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Throughout the years, T. Hayden has witnessed the systematic failure of many Blacks to withstand the brainwashing tactics by racist Whites who run this country. This book is a means to help black people open their eyes to the many, invisible injustices that are heaped upon people of color in the United States, as well as the hidden agenda of our government.
About the Author
T. Hayden is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and Keller Graduate School of Management through Devry. She resides in Rantoul, Illinois, with her husband Keith and their dog D'artagnan.
Black People Can Be So Delusional is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9141-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
