French Doctor & Author Publishes Memoir
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life: To Be or Not to Be… a Doctor, a new book by Gerard Chanaud, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gerard Chanaud tells the story of his life as it has been affected by illness, along with the many difficulties in childhood leading to his years at college to become a doctor. On his journey to becoming a doctor, he meets good and bad professors, friends and some wicked people. Following Chanaud's story, you will be thanking God everyone has an angel who thinks of you.
About the Author
Gerald Chanaud is a doctor of medicine. He is a graduate of sports medicine, hygiene, legal repair. Occupational medicine, osteopath, and acupuncturist. Chanaud was previously a doctor of Universities.
My Life: To Be or Not to Be… a Doctor is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1175-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
