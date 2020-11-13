Three Revolutionary Minds Come Together to Write Religious Book
November 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaith Morality Science, a new book by Cardinal Peter Erdo, Chief Rabbi Josef Sweitzer, and Professor E. Sylvester Vizi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This unique read discusses principles of faith and morality in the modern age through the lenses of modern science, Christianity, and Judaism. It uses current events and ideologies to help the reader understand the relationship between morals and spirituality
Faith Morality Science is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6235-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
